A graduate of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad shared a video on the social media platform X alleging extortion by her brother's ex-wife. In the viral video, Prathyusha Challa claimed that her brother, who is an assistant professor at a Hyderabad engineering college, married a woman in 2019 from a matrimonial website, but the marriage lasted only for 10 days. She alleged that the marriage "was not consummated" since the woman "was not interested".

Challa alleged that the woman misbehaved with her entire family, "spoke foul language" and did not let Challa's brother enter his bedroom. She even threatened that she would commit suicide.

Challa alleged that it was all the plan of the woman, her boyfriend and her siblings. Challa said the woman's sister has executed the exact "extortion plan" with her in-laws as well. 10 days after the wedding, the woman left the house and filed an FIR under IPC section 498 (Which deals with cruelty against the woman by her husband and family). "The FIR was filed without our knowledge or any investigation," Challa alleged in the video.

Challa claimed in the video that five months after the FIR, an investigative officer visited their home in a private vehicle which originally belonged to the woman.

Challa said it has been five years and the trial of the case has not even started as the petitioner is missing 95 per cent of the time or the judge goes "on training".

Challa said her parent's health has been declining ever since and her brother is not able to start a family. She said she lost several professional opportunities due to the pending criminal cases against her.

After the video gained more than 2.8 million views on the internet, netizens shared similar ordeals and spoke against the arranged marriage system.

One user on the social media platform X wrote, "Arranged marriage is injurious to mental health," while another said, "A friend of mine, day 1 of marriage, she did not let him even touch her, no talks, nothing, living in a separate room. Weeks passed, and he found she was always on the phone with someone. One fine day he got home from work only to see them having fun on his bed."

(With inputs from agencies)