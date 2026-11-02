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GRAP II enforced across Delhi-NCR as AQI worsens to 'poor quality'

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Nov 02, 2026, 19:20 IST | Updated: Nov 02, 2026, 19:20 IST
GRAP II enforced across Delhi-NCR as AQI worsens to 'poor quality'

File photo of a view of traffic congestion on Bhishma Pitamah Marg near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Officials cited a sharp rise in Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI), which jumped from 117 on October 31 to 261 on November 1, before rising further to 324 on Monday amid “unfavourable weather conditions”. 

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday (November 2) imposed Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect. The move comes after air quality in the national capital deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category.


Officials cited a sharp rise in Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI), which jumped from 117 on October 31 to 261 on November 1, before rising further to 324 on Monday amid “unfavourable weather conditions”. Under GRAP Stage II rules, officials are required to step up efforts to control dust pollution and encourage greater use of public transport.


The order, dated November 2, stated that all agencies across NCR must implement, monitor and review actions under Stage I and II of the existing GRAP framework in earnest to prevent air quality from deteriorating any further.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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