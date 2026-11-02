/GRAP II enforced across Delhi-NCR as AQI worsens to 'poor quality'

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday (November 2) imposed Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect. The move comes after air quality in the national capital deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category.



Officials cited a sharp rise in Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI), which jumped from 117 on October 31 to 261 on November 1, before rising further to 324 on Monday amid “unfavourable weather conditions”. Under GRAP Stage II rules, officials are required to step up efforts to control dust pollution and encourage greater use of public transport.