Dr Manmohan Singh in hospital, PM Modi prays for his ‘good health, speedy recovery’

Dr Manmohan Singh was Wednesday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi owing to weakness and exhaustion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh a fast recovery on Thursday, a day after he was taken to hospital.

"I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji," PM Modi said on Twitter.

The senior Congress politician, who turned 89 this month, had been receiving fever medication at home for the last several days.

He was taken to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences last year after experiencing chest congestion.

He had bypass surgery in 2009, which he had successfully completed.

Dr Manmohan Singh, the Reserve Bank of India's Governor from 1982 to 1985, was India's 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.

He is widely recognised as the architect of India's economic reforms programme, which liberalised the country's economy in 1991.



(With inputs from agencies)