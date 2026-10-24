/Delhi witnesses poor air quality for third consecutive day, immediate relief unlikely

Delhi air quality has always been a concern, particularly during winters. And the burning of farm stubble in neighbouring Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh adds up to the woes. On Saturday (Oct 24), Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 180, according to the latest data.

It is for the third consecutive day that national capital is witnessing poor air quality. The Dussehra celebrations, when people burst crackers, led to the air quality deteriorating further.

And official forecasts indicate that conditions are likely to remain the same for at least a week.

Here are the AQI levels in some parts of the city on Oct 24

Burari Crossing, Delhi - IITM - 221

IIT Delhi, Delhi - IITM - 215

Chandni Chowk, Delhi - IITM - 213

Dwarka-Sector 8, Delhi - DPCC - 206

Anand Vihar, Delhi - DPCC - 181

IMD Lodhi Road, Delhi - IITM - 133

Keeping in view the rising air pollution levels in Delhi, pollution curbs under GRAP 1 were imposed in the National Capital Region on Wednesday (Oct 21), which means movement of vehicles are restricted, outdoor construction and demolition activities face restrictions and open burning is strictly prohibited. Other measures include doubling of parking charges in the city, no petrol for vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and Work from Home measure to reduce vehicular movement.

“Our approach is clear: identify the source of pollution and act at the spot. Every department must have a clear action plan, a deadline and accountability for results," said Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa while announcing the measures.