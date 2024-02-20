Delhi weather: Light rain in several parts of city bring temperature down; IMD predicts more showers

Delhi weather update: After an extremely windy start to the week, the Indian capital city of Delhi and its National Capital Region (NCR) received light rain on Tuesday (Feb 20) midnight, leading to a dip in temperature early in the morning.

The minimum temperature dropped to 12 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, predicting more showers throughout the day.

Delhi weather update: Thunderstorms with light rains likely to occur during the next few days

"Generally cloudy sky with the possibility of drizzle in one or two places," IMD said in its bulletin, adding that maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 25.5 and 11.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi and NCR, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur (UP)," it added.

In Delhi, areas such as Mandi House, RK Puram, and Najafgarh among others witnessed fresh showers. Following the rains, the air quality index of the city witnessed a drop. Places such as IGI Airport, Dwarka, Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium, and others.recorded less than 200 AQI.

"Heavy to very heavy rain/snow at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Hail at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana. Thunderstorm/Lightning at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Gusty winds speed (40-60 kmph) at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh," the IMD bulletin read.

The activity in the hills has subsequently resulted in the rainfall over the plains of northwest India during this period.