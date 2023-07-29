Delhi: Man kills himself after claiming the life of woman in Dabri area

The police said that a 42-year-old woman was shot dead near her residence in India's capital Delhi on Thursday evening. The victim was identified as Renu.

The police said that Dabri police station received information regarding an incident around 8.45 pm.

"Around 8:45 pm on Wednesday, under the Dabri police station, we got information that a 42-year-old woman was shot dead near her house. The woman was identified as Renu. She was a housewife living with her family in the Vaishali colony area under Dabri Police Station," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harshvardhan.

The DCP further said that police had formed several teams in order to catch hold of the suspect. However, it was later found that the attacker had shot himself dead when the police reached his house to arrest him. The accused was identified as Ashish and was aged 25.

"We formed several teams to nab the accused. We identified him and when we reached his house, he shot himself dead on the roof of his house. We found the weapon with which he had killed himself," DCP Harshvardhan said.

The DCP further added that the two had met at a gym two to three years ago.

"We found that Renu and Ashish met in a gym nearly 2-3 years back. Further investigation is on", the DCP added.

Issues had arisen in Renu's family over friendship with Ashish: Police

The DCP said that the police have yet to identify as to what exactly triggered the man to kill the woman and that the officers were investigating the matter and talking to the members of both families.

“What exactly triggered the man, identified by his first name Ashish, to kill the woman, Renu Goyal, before killing himself is a matter of probe. No suicide note was recovered on Ashish or from his house. We are speaking with members of both families, their relatives, neighbours and friends for clues that may help us the reason behind the murder and suicide,” said deputy commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan.

“It was not immediately clear who shot Goyal dead. The CCTV cameras were scanned. It was found that a man approached her and shot her from close range. Thereafter, he left the area. Through the human intelligence network, we learnt about her friendship with a man (Ashish) and that issues had arisen in her family over their friendship,” the Hindustan Times quoted Vardhan as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)



