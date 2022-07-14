COVID-19: India reports over 20,000 cases for first time in 145 days, free booster shots on cards

After a gap of 145 days, India recorded a spike in daily COVID-19 instances of over 20,000 and the number of active cases rose to 1,36,076, as per the data released by the Union Health Ministry. In the span of 24 hours, a total of 20,139 additional cases were recorded, bringing the overall number of cases to 4,36,89,989. The death toll reached 5,25,557 after 38 fatalities were reported. As per the ministry, the weekly positivity rate was 4.37 per cent and the daily positivity rate was 5.10 per cent. The number of people recovering from illness reached 4,30,28,356 and the case fatality rate has been reported at 1.20 per cent, reported by PTI.

The surge in cases comes after the government encourages people to get a third dose or booster shots with free doses starting this Friday (July 15).

Also read | Worrying trend: New Covid variant BA.2.75 shows ‘exponential’ increase in cases globally

However, of the 38 fatalities reported, 16 were from Kerala, 10 were from Maharashtra, four were in West Bengal, three were in Delhi and one each from Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Bihar.

As a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration, the government declared that vaccine booster shots would be provided free to all adults at government-run facilities beginning from July 15 for next the 75 days.

Also read | ‘Covid pandemic still not over’, WHO warns as new cases emerge

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Twitter appreciated the decision made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the vaccination programme. Mandaviya on his Twitter tweeted for the same.

Narendra Modi on Twitter said that the virus can effectively be combated with vaccination and the cabinet’s motive of increasing vaccination coverage in the country.

Vaccination is an effective means to fight COVID-19. Today’s Cabinet decision will further India’s vaccination coverage and create a healthier nation. https://t.co/LolQyWjK90 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2022 ×

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

(With inputs from agencies)