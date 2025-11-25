/Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple inauguration: What is the significance of Kovidara tree on Dharma Dhwaja? Explained

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Nov 25) hailed the installation of the Dharma Dhwaja atop the Ram Temple as a moment that heals "wounds of centuries". The Indian leader said that India and the world are "Ram-may" as the pivotal moment marks the fulfilment of a civilisational resolve kept alive for 500 years. The day marked a historic movement as at the Dhwajarohan ceremony, Modi hoisted the flag adorned by important symbols of the Sanatan Dharma, including the Kovidara tree. What is the significance of the Kovindara tree? Here's all you need to know.

Kovindara Tree: Significance

The saffron Dharma Dhwaja, atop the temple’s 191-foot shikhara, stands as a symbol of divine radiance and Lord Ram’s enlightenment. The flag features three sacred symbols: Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree. Each carries deep significance in the Sanatan tradition. Here's the significance of each symbol

The Sun represents Lord Ram’s lineage from the Suryavansh dynasty. Meanwhile, Om, stands for the eternal cosmic sound. The Kovidara tree, which is believed to be a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees created by Rishi Kashyap, reflects ancient knowledge of plant science.

Not just a flag

Hoisting the flag, PM Modi noted that "This Dharma Dhwaja is not just a flag. It is the flag of the rejuvenation of Indian civilisation. The Saffron colour, Suryavansh's signia, the 'Om' word, and the Kovidara tree impersonate Ram Rajya's glory."