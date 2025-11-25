Google Preferred
Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple inauguration: What is the significance of Kovidara tree on Dharma Dhwaja? Explained

Published: Nov 25, 2025, 14:02 IST | Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 14:02 IST
Kovidara tree on Dharma Dhwaja Photograph: (WION)

Story highlights

Modi called the hoisting of the Dharma Dhwaja at Ayodhya a moment that heals wounds of centuries. The flag carries symbols including the sacred Kovidara tree, tied to ancient Sanatan knowledge and Ram Rajya ideals. Here's what they mean.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Nov 25) hailed the installation of the Dharma Dhwaja atop the Ram Temple as a moment that heals "wounds of centuries". The Indian leader said that India and the world are "Ram-may" as the pivotal moment marks the fulfilment of a civilisational resolve kept alive for 500 years. The day marked a historic movement as at the Dhwajarohan ceremony, Modi hoisted the flag adorned by important symbols of the Sanatan Dharma, including the Kovidara tree. What is the significance of the Kovindara tree? Here's all you need to know.

Kovindara Tree: Significance

The saffron Dharma Dhwaja, atop the temple’s 191-foot shikhara, stands as a symbol of divine radiance and Lord Ram’s enlightenment. The flag features three sacred symbols: Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree. Each carries deep significance in the Sanatan tradition. Here's the significance of each symbol

The Sun represents Lord Ram’s lineage from the Suryavansh dynasty. Meanwhile, Om, stands for the eternal cosmic sound. The Kovidara tree, which is believed to be a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees created by Rishi Kashyap, reflects ancient knowledge of plant science.

Not just a flag

Hoisting the flag, PM Modi noted that "This Dharma Dhwaja is not just a flag. It is the flag of the rejuvenation of Indian civilisation. The Saffron colour, Suryavansh's signia, the 'Om' word, and the Kovidara tree impersonate Ram Rajya's glory."

"This flag is a resolution, a success, a story of struggle to creation, a physical form of the struggle of 100s of years. For the coming thousands of centuries, this flag will proclaim Lord Ram's values. Truth is Dharma. There should be no discrimination or pain, and there is peace and happiness. There should be no poverty, and no one is helpless," he said.

