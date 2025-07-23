Al-Qaeda terror module busted: Gujarat ATS arrests four suspected terrorists

Four al-Qaeda linked terrorists involved of operating a racket of counterfeit currency and propagating the ideology of the global terror outfit have been busted by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). One of them was arrested from outside the state, the ATS said. The terror suspects, identified as Mohd Faiq, Mohd Fardeen, Sefullah Kureshi, and Zeeshan Ali, used various social media platforms and suspicious applications to spread al-Qaeda's ideology, according to sources.

They used an auto-delete apps to erase any record of their communication trail, sources further added.

The four are being questioned. Gujarat ATS officials said that the accused have been linked with the terror outfit for a long time. They came in touch with al-Qaeda over social networking sites.