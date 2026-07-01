/7 dead, 22 injured after bus crashes into truck and catches fire on Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Rajasthan

At least seven people died, and 22 were injured after a passenger bus rammed into a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa district on Wednesday (July 1, 2026). Among the seven deceased, five died after the bus caught fire and two sustained serious injuries in the crash.



The collision occurred in the early hours of Wednesday near Dhanawda in the Kolwa police station area when the bus crashed into a truck moving in front of it. The impact triggered a massive fire that quickly spread to both vehicles, causing chaos among those on board.



According to the latest information, the bus was carrying 39 passengers. Rescue teams managed to evacuate 22 injured passengers, many of whom sustained burn injuries. The injured were taken to Dausa District Hospital, while those in critical condition were shifted to specialised medical facilities for further treatment.

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The bus lost control

Following the incident, Dausa Superintendent of Police Piyush Dixit stated that the bus was travelling from Rishikesh in Uttarakhand to Indore in Madhya Pradesh when it crashed into a truck moving ahead on the expressway. He also confirmed that the bus was operated by Hans Travels of Indore.



According to several media reports, the accident took place between 2 am and 3 am near a rest area under the Kolwa police station limits. Police also said that the bus lost control after hitting the trailer and plunged into a roadside gorge. Soon after the crash, a massive blaze erupts in the rear portion of the bus.