/'Culturally offensive and uncomfortable': BJP MP raises concerns over Gaya airport’s ‘GAY’ code. Here's what the govt said

A ruling-BJP MP, Bhim Singh, raised concerns over the Gaya International Airport in Bihar being referred to as 'GAY', which is its aviation code. He highlighted how it is 'socially and culturally offensive and uncomfortable'. During the ongoing Monsoon Session in the Rajya Sabha, Singh submitted a written complaint. He asked, "Whether the government has been made aware of any complaints, suggestions or public sentiments in this regard, if so, the response or discussion by the government on the same."

Singh suggested the government change it to a 'culturally appropriate code'. The code is something you see on your boarding pass, like 'BOM' for Mumbai, erstwhile Bombay. Will that need to be wiped out too, as that also suggests about the country's colonial past.

These codes are assigned by IATA (International Air Transport Association) and are usually permanent and are rarely changed. It is only for an exceptional case that it is changed. As of now, ‘there are over 17,000 possible code combinations and currently approximately 11,300 codes are assigned.’ The body assigns approximately 40-50 codes annually, as per its official website.



Responding to the MP's question, Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, wrote, “IATA location codes are primarily intended for commercial airline operations and are issued at the request of airline operators. Air India had earlier approached IATA seeking a change of the existing airport code. However, IATA has conveyed that under the provisions of IATA Resolution 763, assigned three-letter codes are considered permanent and are altered only under exceptional circumstances, usually involving air safety concerns."

The BJP MP's concern has sparked a debate online, and it's only getting bigger.

