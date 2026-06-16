Tired of Paris? Try these 3 charming French villages

France is globally renowned for the iconic landmarks of Paris, yet the true heart of the country often lies tucked away in its quieter corners. For travellers seeking an authentic escape away from the crowded boulevards of the capital, France’s rural villages offer a glimpse into a slower, more traditional way of life. These hidden gems provide a peaceful retreat with historic architecture and local charm that remains largely untouched by the frenetic pace of urban tourism.

1. Saint-Paul-de-Vence: A haven for artists

Located in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region, Saint-Paul-de-Vence is one of the oldest medieval towns on the French Riviera. Perched on a hill, it offers expansive views of the surrounding countryside. The village is historically significant for its association with artists, including Marc Chagall, who lived here for nearly two decades. Visitors often explore the narrow, cobblestone streets lined with contemporary art galleries and craft workshops, which maintain the village's long-standing artistic heritage.

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2. Colmar: The fairytale destination of Alsace

Often described as a living museum, Colmar is situated in the Alsace region near the border with Germany. It is frequently noted for its well-preserved half-timbered houses, which date back to the Middle Ages and the Renaissance. The "Little Venice" (La Petite Venise) district is particularly popular, where traditional boats navigate the canal that winds through the historic centre. According to regional tourism data, the area's wine-growing heritage is a central component of its local economy, with the village serving as a hub for the Alsace Wine Route.

3. Conques: A medieval pilgrimage site

Tucked away in the Aveyron department, Conques is an essential stop for those interested in medieval history. The village is best known for the Abbey Church of Saint-Foy, a UNESCO World Heritage site and a key landmark on the ancient pilgrimage route to Santiago de Compostela. The architecture remains remarkably consistent with its 12th-century origins. Because of its remote location in a deep valley, Conques has retained a quiet, contemplative atmosphere, drawing visitors who value historical preservation and architectural detail.