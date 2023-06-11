Would you buy it? Drake’s half-eaten pizza is on sale, netizens call it bizarre!

The internet is a place full of bizarre things, and among many, the most shocking thing that recently went viral was the Canadian singer Drake's half-eaten pizza, and that too at a whopping prize. The curious case of pizza Pizza might be one of the most eaten foods across the globe, but who on earth would agree to buy a half-eaten slice of Pizza for $500,000, even if it is by your favourite star for whom you can go any extent

This all started after Drake's close pal, rapper Lil Yachty shared a picture of half-eaten pizza as a joke on his Instagram stories. Sharing the picture of the slice, he wrote, "Selling this drake bit slice of pizza for $500k (Rs 4 crore). "

However, Lil shared the picture for fun, but fans, being fans, were quick to ask where they could buy it. Soon, the picture went viral across social media handles, with netizens pouring in all their reactions.



Fans are divided!

Actually, the pizza was not up for auction, but still, netizens were quick to share their hilarious reactions.

Some were really curious to know where to buy it, while others shared hilarious reactions and asked whether they were going to be immortal after it. This is worth no more than $300K anything over is just taxing smh — Urby (@urbymusic) June 5, 2023 × One user wrote, "I'm buying it." I’ll buy it. — JTrap (@Jtrap161) June 5, 2023 × "Where do I inquire?" another chimed in. we just hit a peak of the financial bubble. — $tocks Network (@thstocksnetwork) June 5, 2023 × A third user wrote, “Does it make you immortal when you eat it?”

''Which one of you weirdos [is] gonna buy this?” the fourth user wrote.

A netizen wrote, “Someone send USD$500,000 please.”

Drake's dating rumours

Drake is dating singer Lilah Pi? The rapper, 36 sparked relationship rumours after he posted a picture of singer Lilah along with a Happy Birthday wish.

On Thursday, June 8, Drake shared a gorgeous snap of the singer along with a heartfelt note. ''More life to the gyal that's impossible to duplicate. My inspo, my confidant, my best mate, my heart @lilahpi happy birthday.''

The R&B singer reposted the story, adding a pink heart.

