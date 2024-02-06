Viral clip shows Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh shopping in Belgium: Watch

Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are once again making headlines for their recent escapade, this time in the picturesque landscapes of Belgium. A short clip of the couple's trip has gone viral across social media platforms.

In the viral clip, Deepika can be seen gracefully walking inside a clothing store, holding several bags and garments, while her doting husband, Ranveer, is seen following closely behind. The video is believed to be from their fifth wedding anniversary celebration in November last year.

Check it out below!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone exchanged vows on November 14, 2018, in a fairy-tale wedding at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years.

The journey of Ranveer and Deepika's love story began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Their on-screen chemistry translated seamlessly into real life, with the duo subsequently collaborating on projects like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

While Deepika is currently riding high on the success of Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film Fighter, where she shares the screen with Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, her upcoming ventures continue to generate buzz. The actress is set to star in the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas.

On the other hand, Ranveer is gearing up for his next big project directed by Farhan Akhtar, Don 3.