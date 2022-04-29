Tom Cruise 'Mission Impossible 7' official title revealed, along with an exciting trailer

Cinema Con is curruntly underway in the Los Angeles, USA and every day we are seeing big and exciting revelations from the studios who are just presenting their forward plan at the annual event hosted for theatre owners



On Thursday, the title of Tom Cruise's much-awaited seventh film of his 'Mission: Impossible' franchise was revealed along with the power pack trailer.



Paramount Pictures revealed the much-awaited movie's official title i.e 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' during a three-hour-long presentation. Cruise, who's busy filming the next instalment of MI, was not physically present at the event but he did appear during the presentation.

The new trailer promises a lot of stunts and shows Tom as Ethan Hunt who along with his team is again on a mission to save the earth. The footage shows action-packed sequences, car chasing, and Cruise performing a motorcycle stunt on a cliff.



"Your days of fighting for the so-called greater good are over. This is our chance to control the truth," says CIA agent August Walker played by Henry Cavill to Cruise's character, via People. Adding, "You're fighting to save a deal that doesn't exist. Never did. You need to pick a side."

The trailer is not yet released to the public.

As we all know, fans will have to wait a little longer as both of the movie instalments 'Mission Impossible 7' & '8' have been delayed again due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 'MI 7,' which was previously scheduled to release in September. 30, will now debut on July 14, 2023. 'Mission: Impossible 8, previously set to open on July 7, 2023, will instead shift to June 28, 2024.

Christopher McQuarrie has directed both films that will also star Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff and Henry Czerny also starring in the upcoming high octane action film.