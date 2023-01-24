Sony LIV’s ‘Jehanabad – Of Love & War’ releases trailer, to premiere on February 3
Story highlights
From romance to revenge and crimes, Jehanabad – Of Love & War is a nail-biting suspense.
Sudhir Mishra’s Jehanabad – Of Love & War released its trailer today. The show is set against a political backdrop as romance blossoms between Abhimanyu Singh (Ritwik Bhowmik) and Kasturi Mishra (Harshita Gaur). Their love takes an unexpected turn when political coercion and turmoil turn things awry for them.
The show is helmed by Sudhir Mishra who feels that his latest project explores the shades of grey in a society that always poses to be righteous. He said, “The screenplay has been skilfully weaved with themes of suspense, crime, romance, and revenge, making the show a riveting watch. And the exemplary performances by the cast have worked wonders in bringing the promising story to life in all its glory. It is even more special to bring the show to viewers on Sony LIV who are at the forefront of telling stories that are intrinsically Indian.”
Commenting on his role, Ritwik Bhowmik said, "I am more than ecstatic to present a remarkable story to the audience through this show that will surely leave them on the edge of their seats.”
Produced by StudioNext, Sudhir Mishra serves as the showrunner of Jehanabad – Of Love & War. Created and written by Rajeev Barnwal, the show is directed by Rajeev Barnwal and co-directed by Satyanshu Singh.
Watch the trailer here:
It stars Ritwik Bhowmik, Harshita Gaur, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Rajat Kapoor, Suneel Sinha, Satyadeep Mishra, Rajesh Jais, and Sonal Jha.