Rapper Trouble, 34, shot dead at apartment complex, fans pay tribute

Atlanta based rapper Mariel Semonte Orr better known as Trouble was shot dead in his hometown. He was 34.



He was shot outside an apartment building in the early hours of Sunday morning. As per reports, police found the rapper lying outside a building from where he was taken to the hospital, where he died.

His label Def Jam confirmed the news on their social media account. Sharing a picture Mariel, they wrote: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble''.

"A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob,'' they added.



No arrests have been made so far. However, an arrest warrant was issued for a suspect named Jamichael Jones. He has been accused of murder and other serious crimes.



Talking about his career, the late rapper has collaborated with many high profile singers and rappers including The Weeknd, Jeezy, Drake & Migos.

Many of his friends and fans paid tribute to the singer, take a look:

Damn trouble was somebody i use to really preach to and help spiritually. And he was learning how to be happy and live life. This one kinda hurt me i ain’t gon front — lil duval (@lilduval) June 5, 2022 ×

Atlanta is in my prayers hard rn .



Free thugger

Free YSL

RIP KEED

RIP TROUBLE

Prayers to Metro Boomin



💔🙏🏽 — NASTYNICX (@NicXnation) June 5, 2022 ×