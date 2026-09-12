/Queen Elizabeth did it in 2001, King Charles does it now: Monarch breaks tradition for 9/11 tribute

This year marked the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on Friday, Sept. 11, and to commemorate it, King Charles broke royal tradition to pay tribute to the 2,977 victims, 67 of whom were U.K. citizens.

To mark the 25th anniversary, Charles carried out a special gesture: during the Changing of the Guard ceremony, the King's Guard broke tradition to play the U.S. national anthem.

To mark the anniversary, the palace also held a special version of its ceremony as they played the US national anthem. To witness the special honour, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, U.S. Ambassador Warren Stephens and his wife, Harriet, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Security Minister Dan Jarvis were in attendance.

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Sharing a video of the Guard Change that took place on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, the Royal Family wrote,“Remembering all those affected by the tragic events of 9/11, 25 years ago today. A commemorative Guard Change took place on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace this morning, during which The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester took the Royal Salute on behalf of The King.''

“The ceremony included performances of both U.S. and U.K. National Anthems, ‘Hymn to the Fallen’ and ‘Amazing Grace.’ Earlier this year, Their Majesties paid their respects at the 9/11 Memorial in New York, as part of the State Visit to the United States.”

What footsteps of Elizabeth did King follow?

The decision to play the U.S. National Anthem reminded the world of how Queen Elizabeth II broke a centuries-old tradition when she requested that the Coldstream Guards perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the Changing of the Guard after the tragic terror attacks on Sept. 13, 2001.