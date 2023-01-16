Who is Michelle Heaton in Dancing on Ice? Know about her addiction battle, age; why her debut is 'celebration'

The new season of the popular show, Dancing on the Ice is all set to hit the TV screens. This will be the 15th season of the show that will be broadcast on the ITV channel and will see a total of 11 celebrities who will take to the ice with their partners and will dance their way. Among one such 11 celebrities is 43-year-old singer Michelle Heaton, who is best known for her time in the pop band Liberty X and will be partnered with professional skater Lukasz Rozycki. She recently reveals the terrible injuries that she received while preparing for the show.

The tough battle of the Dancing on the Ice is hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby and judged by Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, and Oti Mabuse. The latest season begins on Sunday. And just a few days before the 2023 season of the popular show debuted, Michelle made an appearance on Thursday's episode of Loose Women and discussed her rigorous training schedule.

Who is Michelle Heaton on the popular show Dancing on Ice?

Michelle Christine Heaton is a pop singer, actress, and television personality from England. She was a member of the pop group Liberty X from 2001 to 2007 after which they announced their breakup and reformed a year later for a small gig. In October 2012, it was announced that the group would reunite for a one-off performance at the Hammersmith Apollo and appear in the ITV2 series The Big Reunion alongside Atomic Kitten, B*Witched, Five, 911, and Honeyz.

Michelle appeared on the UK television show Loose Women in 2021 to discuss her alcohol addiction and time in rehab. Michelle appeared in the MTV UK and Ireland reality television production Totally Scott-Lee, which was based on Lisa Scott-musical Lee's career.

Heaton represented England in the Celebrity World Cup Soccer Six tournament in May 2006. Heaton appeared on a celebrity couples edition of Weakest Link in December 2006. She has appeared on ITV2 in the three-part documentary series Michelle & Andy's Big Day and as a GMTV reporter in Australia. Heaton was a judge on You're a Star, an Irish talent show that aired on RTÉ in 2008.

Michelle Heaton's addiction battle

While debuting on the show, Dancing on Ice, Michelle also opened up about her battle with addiction and how people around her helped her to get out of it. She says that her debut on the show celebrates how she turned her life around. Heaton added that there will be “a lot of emotion” from her and her family as she takes to the ice with her professional skating partner Lukasz Rozycki. Heaton has been open in the past about how she previously struggled with a drug and alcohol addiction, but that going to rehab had saved her life.

What did Michelle Heaton say about her addiction?

Ahead of the show’s return, Michelle said, "I still am in recovery and I work daily on it, the kids don’t work daily on it, they just see a happy, healthy mummy now."

"And so for having them in the audience on Sunday, I think there’s going to be a lot of emotion from them and myself. And just them feeling proud of me and my husband being there, and my friends who helped me along my way"

Michelle Heaton's Net Worth

According to the website biographygist, Michelle Heaton's net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million as of 2023. Her career has enabled her to amass a multimillion-dollar fortune.

Who is Michelle Heaton's husband?

Heaton has had two marriages. From 2006 to 2008, she was married to singer Andy Scott-Lee.

Hugh Hanley, an Irish businessman, is her current husband. They married in the Bahamas in July 2010 and have two children, a daughter born in 2012 and a son born in 2014.

Why Michelle Heaton cried when she got a call from the ITV show, Dancing on Ice?