Suhana Khan named brand ambassador for Maybelline India

Suhana made a rare public appearance at the event dressed in a red pant-suit with a cropped blazer and high-waisted pants. She kept her hair open for the appearance and minimal makeup. At the event, she said, “Hi everyone. I am so excited to be here and see you guys again. We had such a good time filming. So I'm just really excited to be here and I can't wait for you guys to see everything we have filmed. It's an honour to be a brand ambassador for Maybelline after hoarding so many of their iconic products, especially their mascaras are amazing. But, yeah I am just super excited and happy to be a part of this brand and I can't wait to make it shine with all of you.”