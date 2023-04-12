Suhana Khan named brand ambassador for Maybelline India
Story highlights
Ahead of her film debut, Suhana Khan was spotted at a beauty brand event in Mumbai.
Ahead of her film debut, Suhana Khan was spotted at a beauty brand event in Mumbai.
Ahead of her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was seen at an event as she was announced as the new brand ambassador for Maybelline India. It’s one of the top most-selling beauty brands in the country.
Suhana made a rare public appearance at the event dressed in a red pant-suit with a cropped blazer and high-waisted pants. She kept her hair open for the appearance and minimal makeup. At the event, she said, “Hi everyone. I am so excited to be here and see you guys again. We had such a good time filming. So I'm just really excited to be here and I can't wait for you guys to see everything we have filmed. It's an honour to be a brand ambassador for Maybelline after hoarding so many of their iconic products, especially their mascaras are amazing. But, yeah I am just super excited and happy to be a part of this brand and I can't wait to make it shine with all of you.”
As for work, Suhana will soon make her Hindi film debut with The Archies this year. The film will also mark the acting debut of two other big star kids – Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.