Kylie Jenner shares an adorable throwback pic of baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner shared a cute throwback of daughter Stormi as she hopped on a new Instagram Story trend.

The beauty mogul asked fans to request photos from her camera roll that they wanted to see. Followers asked to see things like Kylie's coolest pair of shoes, her favorite picture with mom Kris Jenner and a photo of herself with her childhood best friend.



However, perhaps the most adorable moment came when a follower requested that the reality star post an "unseen pic of baby Stormi."

The 23-year-old then and showed off a sweet photo of newborn Stormi wrapped in a white blanket. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member captioned the picture, "1 week old."





Stormi, who Kylie shares with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, is now 2-years-old.

Earlier this week, Kylie shared that she couldn't believe how fast time was flying for her little one. In the caption of an Instagram photo featuring Stormi holding a bright blue purse, Kylie wrote, "my baby is turning 3 soon and mommy's not ok!!!!!!

While Kylie loves showing off photos of Stormi now, she decided to hide her pregnancy from the world. In February 2018, she shared with her fans via Instagram that she gave birth to Stormi, confirming speculation she was expecting.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she said in a lengthy Instagram post at the time. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."