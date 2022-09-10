King Charles III wears royal cypher during coronation. See photos

The royal cypher of King Charles III has been revealed. He was crowned king upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. Royal cyphers are heraldic monograms that represent a particular country's reigning monarch. Typically, the cypher consists of the initials of the name of the king or the queen. Often it is capped with a crown. For instance, Queen Elizabeth's cypher consisted of E (denoting her name), II, and R, which means 'rex' or 'regina' (or 'king' or 'queen' in Latin). King Charles III's cypher was revealed when he was photographed wearing a tie pin that was shaped as the monogram.

The cypher, which carries Charles' essentials (CR), can be seen in the image above. Now, this cypher will adorn everything from banknotes, coins, government buildings, passports, royal and state documents, and other things where symbols of heraldry are used.

Did anyone else notice Charles' new royal cypher - a crowned CR [Charles Rex] - on his tie during the Accession Ceremony? pic.twitter.com/3ySbdIm2Pp — Oren Kessler (@OrenKessler) September 10, 2022 ×

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the age of 96. There had been concerns about her health for a few days. Born on April 21, 1926 in Mayfair, London, she breathed her last as the longest-serving British monarch with 70 years of reign, beating Queen Victoria's reign of 63 years.

To put this in perspective, she was the Queen during the second tenure of Winston Churchill as UK prime minister. She was a witness to every major event since World War II -- Cold War, the Iranian Revolution, the Gulf War, the Vietnam War, the Fall of the Berlin Wall, the dissolution of the Soviet Union, and so on.

Following the announcement, there was an outpouring of grief in Britain and the world. Political leaders of other countries shared their condolences to the British people.

Her funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on 19 September 2022.