Environment and farming

In a 2016 speech, Charles said he "minds deeply about the prospects for farmers and rural livelihoods and worries about the desperate environmental consequences for our children and grandchildren of relying on products made from fossil fuels".

He created an entirely organic garden and farm at his Highgrove Estate in Gloucestershire, western England.

He also launched the Duchy Originals organic food and drink range, now run by the upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose, featuring produce from British organic farmers working in a sustainable way.

A keen gardener, in an interview in 1986, he revealed his habit of talking to his plants, to widespread mockery.

But his views have become more generally accepted and he spoke at the United Nations climate change summit in Glasgow in November 2021, urging leaders to tackle runaway global warming.

"We have to reduce emissions urgently and take action to tackle the carbon already in the atmosphere, including from coal-fired power stations," he said.

He also spoke about his Aston Martin car which has been converted to run on biofuel made from surplus English white wine and whey from cheese manufacturing.

