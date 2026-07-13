/Kosovo 1999: The night B-2 bomber went to war for the very first time and nobody was sure it would work

On May 7, 1999, a B-2 dropped five JDAMs on a building in Belgrade that US intelligence had identified as a Serbian military procurement office. The building was the Chinese embassy. Three Chinese journalists were killed, and dozens of embassy staff were injured. The strike was the result of an intelligence mapping error — the CIA was using an outdated map that did not reflect the embassy's location. The incident caused a severe diplomatic crisis between the US and China. It remains the most significant error of the Kosovo air campaign and the most politically consequential mission the B-2 has ever flown.