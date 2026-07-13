/There are only about 100 B-2 pilots on Earth! Here is what it actually takes to become one of them

The B-2 fleet consists of 20 aircraft based at one location. The Air Force maintains roughly two to three qualified crews per aircraft — a ratio that accounts for training cycles, leave, medical disqualification, and mission planning requirements. Do the maths: 20 aircraft, approximately two crews each, two pilots per crew. The total qualified B-2 pilot community at any given time sits somewhere around 80 to 120 people. For comparison, the US Air Force has over 3,000 F-16 pilots. B-2 pilots are not rare in the way that diamonds are rare. They are rare in the way that something specifically made in very small numbers for a very specific purpose is rare.