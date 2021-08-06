Kim Kardashian surprises fans as she twins with ex Kanye West on his music premiere

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were spotted twinning as the singer premiered his tenth studio album Donda.

Kanye West made the album available for a second time during an Apple Music livestream on Thursday evening. The event took place at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where the rapper has reportedly been living for the past two weeks.

Kanye West came masked at the center of the stadium in a black Donda thermal top, baggy pants, and black combat boots.

When he came to the set, it was themed in camp-style with a mattress, bedding and a glowing lantern among other articles of clothing. Resting atop the mattress, dressed in a white sheet, pillow, and black comforter, were several sheets of paper featuring the rapper's handwriting.

Kanye West also made a mention of his divorce with Kim Kardashian. He was heard saying, “Kim K I’m not okay”. Kim and Kanye parted ways after seven years of marriage.

Interestingly, Kim Kardashian showed up for Donda with kids -- North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

Kim twinned with Kanye in an all-black Balenciaga outfit for the evening which featured a balaclava similar to ones worn by her estranged husband in recent weeks.

The creative director behind Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia, also happens to be the creative director of Kanye's listening party - hence Kim's head-to-toe look.