Kendall Jenner accused of cultural appropriation after launching her own tequila company

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Feb 20, 2021, 11.58 AM(IST)

Kendall Jenner Photograph:( Twitter )

Just days after triggering an online debate for her unrealistic body that she showed on Valentine's Day SKIMS photoshoot, Kendall Jenner has now found herself on another hot topic. 

After days of speculation, The 25-year-old model took her Instagram to announce her new Taqilla business, with the launch of her "Drink 818 Tequila" brand.

×

In her Instagram post,  Jenner revealed that she has been working hard and after struggle and several taste-testing in 4 years she is finally launching it. ''For almost 4 years I’ve been on a journey to create the best-tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING..3.5 years later I think we’ve done it! this is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and I can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do!" she wrote. 

Jenner who named her brand 818 reportedly which is area code for Calabasas, California house, where she grew up and the drink description reads, the drink hand-crafted tequila from Jalisco, Mexico.

However, the launch was not taken well by the Taqilla lovers and was accused of exploiting the Mexican culture. Netizens said that Jenner has led down the people and crashed hard work done by those who actually work on the production of authentic blue agave tequila.

Take a look at the plethora of reactions garnered by the drink

×
×
×
×

 

