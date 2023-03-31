5 ways to upgrade your bathroom with sustainability in mind

In the same way that green is more than just a colour, water is more than just a resource. The bathroom is gradually transitioning from being a space solely devoted to function to a place to express one's personality, desires, and preferences as a distinctively private space in light of environmental issues like global warming, water scarcity, and the disappearance of natural resources.

Going green does not require giving up the comforts of a relaxing bath, shower, and house. A greener, more eco-aware setting exudes cosiness, serenity, and understated elegance.

The advantages of environmentally friendly, water-saving bathrooms are numerous. They lower your carbon impact and lower your utility costs. Even modest adjustments to our daily routines can be beneficial. Learn how to conserve water using contemporary technology and some strategies to avoid wasting this precious resource.

Gaurav Malhotra, the Managing Director of Hansgrohe India, outlines a few key points to design and construct more water-efficient, intelligent, and elegant bathrooms:

EcoSmart showers

Installing modern shower products reduces water and energy costs and saves valuable resources. The inner workings of the shower make all the difference: the EcoSmart technology limits the water flow automatically to around 6 to 9 litres per minute. Since this means that less water needs to be heated, EcoSmart helps you save energy too. And when you use less fresh water, you also pay fewer sewage fees. The most environmentally friendly shower available at Hansgrohe is the Crometta 85 Green hand shower. This consumes barely 6 litres of water per minute (at 3 bar). As it happens, an EcoSmart shower with multiple jet types will thoroughly pamper you, despite the lower flow rate.

Modern operating technologies

Adapting modern technologies let you turn the water off at the touch of a button - with Select. A convenient Select tap enables you to decide for yourself exactly when the water should be turned on and off in your bathroom and kitchen. Investing in a new, frequently used product such as a tap will pay for itself very quickly. And the environment will certainly thank you for your efforts. This encourages you to save water on a daily basis - and makes the products fun to use, at the touch of a button. They make your wash basin and your sink look exquisitely ultra-modern.

Low-Flow WC

WC flush can be the biggest water hog in your house! Recent technological and design advancements have allowed toilets to use 1.28 gallons per flush or less while still providing equal or superior performance. If you have a high-gallon-per-flush WC, it's time to replace it with one that works more efficiently. Energy-efficient toilets use water velocity to remove waste instead of water volume. They can reduce toilet water usage by 20 to 60 per cent, or nearly 13,000 gallons saved per year. An average family could save up to Rs 10,000 a year on their water bills.

Take note of energy efficiency