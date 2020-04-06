Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reveal the gender of their baby

Lockdown and in isolation, pop star Katy Perry is spending quality time with fiance Orlando Bloom.

Perry revealed her pregnancy in early March this year in the song 'Never Worn White'. The end of the music video had her revealing her bump.



Now, on Friday, the 35-year-old singer revealed that she and Bloom will soon be parents to a girl.



Perry posted a photo of a beaming Bloom, 43, covered in what looks to be shaving cream with a pink tint. "It's a girl," the singer captioned the image.

The stars met in 2016 and started dating soon after and announced their engagement in 2019. They were scheduled to get married earlier this year but the couple has now pushed the date due to the coronavirus outbreak.



Bloom has a 9-year-old son with ex wife Miranda Kerr. This is Perry's first child.