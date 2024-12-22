New Delhi, India

Karan Aujla's Mumbai concert was something else. Much like his other concert, the night saw the rapper performing his high-beat songs and the audience going berserk with the surprise appearance of stars such as Parineeti Chopra and Vicky Kaushal.

However, the night took an emotional turn when Aujla was not able to control his tears after receiving a ton of appreciation from none other than Vicky.

They both have collaborated on the superhit track ''Tauba Tauba'' from Bad Newz this year.

Karan Aujla gets emotional during Mumbai concert

Vicky Kaushal made a surprise appearance during the Mumbai gig, and both of them made the whole audience groove with their electrifying performance. However, the emotional moment came when the Uri actor went on to praise the crooner.

Listening to Vicky's warm words, Karan was not able to control his tears. Several fan videos from last night have gone viral on social media.

Hailing Aujla's journey, Vicky said, “Karan, my brother. He is a little younger than me in age, but he has seen more struggles than me in life and the journey that this man has had, he truly deserves to shine like a star like he is shining today, and I am so proud, so proud of him.''

In the clip, the rapper looked emotionally visible as he wiped off his tears and hugged the actor.

Kaushal went on to mention Aujla's parents and said, ''I know that there ma-pyo itthhe hee aa (wherever your parents are), they are blessing us, they are giving us love, and I want you to know that Mumbai loves you, Punjab loves you. India loves you!”

Parineeti Chopra's surprise appearance

Apart from Vicky, the Chamkila actress also made an appearance on stage. The duo mesmerized the audience as they performed the song ''Pehle Lalkare Naal'' from her film Chamkila.

During her appearance, Chopra talked about the special bond she shares with the singer.

Karan Aujla ended his It Was All A Dream India tour in Mumbai on December 21.