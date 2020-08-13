Justin Bieber shares cute picture of 2-year-old sister on Instagram

In a new Instagram post, pop star Justin Bieber shared an adorable picture of his 2-year-old half-sister, Bay.

In the picture, Bay can be seen sitting snugly with a stuffed animal. She can be seen wearing a floral pink outfit with a bear.

Justin wrote, “Love you,” as the caption.

Bay is the daughter of Justin Bieber’s father, Jeremy and his new wife, Chelsey.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber and his wife-model Hailey have been on the road in his tour bus, taking a trip along the country. Earlier, they caught up with Chance The Rapper in his hometown Chicago at the end of July and then went to meet Kanye West’s ranch in Wyoming.

The couple are now back on the road as they continue to travel.