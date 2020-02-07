Justin Bieber drops new single 'Intentions', featuring rapper Quavo

Pop star Justin Bieber dropped his new single 'Intentions'. The song also features American rapper Quavo.

According to a magazine, the track accompanied by an equally empowering music video is directed by Michael D. Ratner.

The 25-year old dropped the brief of the video on Instagram. "#INTENTIONS OUT NOW. Single and video. @quavohuncho thank you," read the caption of the post.

Throughout the music video, Bieber and Quavo help make the dreams of three women from Los Angeles Bahri, Marcy, and Angela come true.

The music video also included the announcement of the Intentions Fund to help the women and the “dreams of the families” that the Alexandria House supports.

Justin also teased his fans about his upcoming album 'Changes' which will be coming out on Valentine's Day.

"ONE WEEK TO THE ALBUM #CHANGES,'' the singer added.