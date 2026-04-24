/Why Janet Jackson is completely absent from the new movie Michael

Michael Jackson’s biopic, titled Michael, will be released in theatres across the world this Friday. The film traces the early years of MJ’s life, from his early rise to fame as part of Jackson 5 to his famed global solo career. While the film shows many of his siblings, his sister Janet Jackson, also a popular singer, is not depicted in the film at all.

Michael features MJ’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, who plays the singer in the film, while it has been directed by Antoine Fuqua. The film depicts numerous members of Michael Jackson’s family, including dad Joe Jackson(played by Colman Domingo) and mom Katherine Jackson (Nia Long). The film also features MJ’s sister LaToya Jackson, and brothers Jermaine Jackson, and Jaylen Lyndon Hunter and Tre Horton as Marlon Jackson.

Janet Jackson was not included in Michael movie

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While Jackson's siblings are represented on screen in the biopic, Janet Jackson does not get a mention in the entire film. Janet rose to fame in the 1980s with roles on television shows like Good Times and Diff’rent Strokes before launching a music career with albums like Control (1986) and Rhythm Nation 1814 (1989). She’s one of the best-selling artists of all time.

However, she is missing from the biopic completely.

Why is Janet Jackson missing from the Michael Jackson biopic?

According to one of Janet’s siblings, her omission from the film was intentional.

“I wish everybody was in the movie,” Jackson sibling LaToya Jackson told Variety during the film’s premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood earlier this week. “She was asked and she kindly declined so you have to respect her wishes.

At the premiere, Fuqua also referenced Janet’s absence. “I have so much respect and love for Janet, but you know it’s OK. She’s supportive of Jaafar and that’s what matters,” he said.

Interestingly, a report in March on Page Six painted a different picture completely. The reports stated that drama allegedly unfolded at a allegedly unfolded at a private family screening of the film. A source stated that Janet “had something negative about almost every scene,” citing the acting, makeup and even how the actors spoke and walked, and said she appeared to decide “against the room” that the movie would not meet her approval.

La Toya later rubbished the report and told Entertainment Tonight, "There was absolutely no problem whatsoever, none whatsoever. Please believe it."

About Michael