Shocking! Man dies after fall at Oasis Wembley concert in London, band issues statement: 'shocked and saddened'

In a tragic turn of events, a man died after falling during an Oasis concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, August 2. The incident occurred during the band’s highly anticipated reunion tour, which began in July. The stadium was packed with fans when the accident happened.

According to the Metropolitan Police, officers and medics responded to reports of an injured person shortly before 10:30 pm. The man was in the upper tier of the stadium when he was watching the reunion tour. The band's show was scheduled to begin at 8:15 and end at 10:15 pm.

"A man - aged in his 40s - was found with injuries consistent with a fall. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene,” the police said in a statement, as per The Independent.

Authorities have launched an investigation and are urging the people who witnessed the incident should come forward. They are particularly urging anyone who may have seen the incident or unknowingly recorded it on their mobile phone to come forward. Information can be shared by calling 101.

''The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely several people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage," the statement added.

Soon after the saddening news of a fan's death broke, Oasis also shared a statement, mourning the death.

Oasis said in a statement: “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show last night.

Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.”