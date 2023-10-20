No Barbie or Iron Man this Halloween: SAG-AFTRA tells actors to dress up like generic characters

SAG-AFTRA knows how to keep everything under check during festivities as the strike continues. With artists under the SAG-AFTRA union continuing to be on strike, the organisation has made clear that there is no exception even during the holiday season. No actors are allowed to dress up as characters from their favourite films for Halloween that come under studios, against whom they are on the picket line.

SAG-AFTRA advices actors to not break spirit of strike

Advising members on how they can celebrate the spirit of Halloween without breaking the momentum of the strike, the SAG-AFTRA website detailed that members should avoid dressing up as characters from struck series and movies and instead “choose costumes inspired by generalised characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc.).”

The guild also suggests actors “don’t post photos of costumes inspired by struck content to social media,” so as to not give the studios any additional publicity. Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA is currently fighting for a better contract with the AMPTP, and the striking actors are prohibited from doing press for struck shows and films.

There is however some respite as projects under an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA are also presumably in bounds, which means members can safely dress up as the Jacob Elordi Elvis (from A24’s strike-proof Priscilla) but not Austin Butler’s King of Rock n’ Roll from Warner Bros.’ movie.

SAG-AFTRA and the studios have been in negotiations for some time now. As their latest round of talks failed, the union posted a message that read: “Let’s use our collective power to send a loud and clear message to our struck employers that we will not promote their content without a fair contract!”

