Melissa Joan Hart helped survivors escape from Nashville school shooting

Actress Melissa Joan Hart assisted survivors to escape the Covenant School shooting in Nashville Tennessee on Monday. The actress lives in Nashville with her husband Mark Wilkerson and their three children. Malissa took to Instagram on Tuesday to recount the horrific incident and looked visibly emotional throughout the video.



"Hey, guys," she began the video. "For those of you that know, I live in Nashville, and what's been going on here today, um… my kids go to school right next to a school where there was a shooting today."



Melissa added that as a family it was their second time experiencing a school shooting. "We moved here from Connecticut where we were in a school little ways down from Sandy Hook, so this is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity."

Hart assured her followers that she and her family were all fine, but said she and her husband did come into contact with some survivors as they fled the school.



"My husband and I were on our way to school for conferences," she explained, "and luckily our kids weren't in today, and we helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway."

Explained | Who is Audrey Hale, the shooter who killed six at Nashville school



Beginning to tear up, she continued, "They were climbing out of the woods, trying to escape the shooter situation at their school. So we helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there, we helped a mom reunite with her children…."

In the video, she paused for a moment before holding a hand up to her head and saying, "I just don't know what to say anymore. It's just, enough is enough," and added, "Just pray, Just pray for the families."

The assailant was identified as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a trans person and an alumnus of The Covenant School, a Christian academy.

According to the police, on Monday morning, Hale, armed with at least two assault rifles and a handgun, entered the school from a side entrance and allegedly fired multiple shots through the entrance as he was advancing through the building.