Martin Scorsese hails Barbenheimer as 'perfect storm' ahead of release of next film, Killers of the......

Only ten days left for Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon to be released in theatres and the filmmaker is hopeful for the film to evoke some emotions and get the desired reaction from audiences. Martin feels that Barbenheimer did what was necessary for the industry. He feels that Barbenheimer was a “wonderful” thing that brought people to the theatres.

Scorsese hails Barbenheimer

In an interview with HT, Martin Scorsese called the dual films that brought massive interest in films and earned great box office results “something special”. Calling it the “perfect storm”, he said, “It came about at the right time. And the most important thing is that people went to watch these in a theatre. And I think that’s wonderful.”

“The way it fit perfectly — a film with such entertainment value, purely with the bright colours, and a film with such severity and strength, and pretty much about the danger of the end to our civilization — you couldn’t have more opposite films to work together. It does offer some hope for a different cinema to emerge, different from what’s been happening in the last 20 years, aside from the great work being done in independent cinema,” he added.

Scorsese defends Killers of the Flower Moon's long runtime

Martin Scorsese also spoke about the length of his upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon, which will first release in theatres and then head for its OTT debut on Apple TV+. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, and Lily Gladstone in leading roles along with Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser, and Jesse Plemons. The film has a runtime of three hours and 26 minutes.

On the long runtime, the Oscar-winning director said, “People say it’s three hours, but come on, you can sit in front of the TV and watch something for five hours. Also, there are many people who watch theatre for 3.5 hours. There are real actors on stage, you can’t get up and walk around. You give it that respect, give cinema some respect.”

Killers of the Flower Moon will be released in theatres on October 20.

