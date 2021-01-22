Kanye West is not happy with his and Kim Kardashian's separation being featured in 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian's rumored divorce from her husband of over six years, Kanye West, will be featured in 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' finale and the rapper is reportedly 'less than thrilled' about it.

According to Us Weekly, the high-profile couple's struggles and the ultimate split will very much be a part of the upcoming final season of the hugely successful reality show, much to West's displeasure. But despite her husband's unhappiness with having their private life discussed on-screen, the source was quoted saying that Kim “will continue to focus on her business empire. Kim has been in individual counseling and is at peace with where her life is headed,” which includes raising her four children, continuing to pursue her law degree and criminal justice reform, and launching an all-new streaming media venture with Hulu.

According to a second source, the pair spent most of 2020 living in different states, but a major fight in December was the final straw for their relationship.



“Kim is done dealing with Kanye’s unpredictable behavior, she has tried to get him into treatment for his mental health and all attempts have been unsuccessful,” they said. “No one can tell Kanye what to do other than Kanye.”



But, at the same time, the reality star has been delaying making their breakup official because she allegedly “wants the divorce settlement finalized before formally filing. Settlement talks are ongoing. Kim wants to control the PR campaign of the divorce and she was blindsided by leaks about the divorce reports.”

But while the couple has faced a very tumultuous year in the public eye and the exact details of their divorce are still pending, there's also reportedly “no bad blood” between Kim and Kanye and they are “very cordial,” according to a source who spoke to E! News last week. “He's focusing on his world and she is focusing on her world.”

