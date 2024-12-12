New Delhi

Elton John disapproves of US legalising the use of marijuana. In an interview with Time magazine on being named the Icon of the Year for 2024, Elton spoke about his struggles with drug addiction and why he doesn’t think it’s a good idea to legalise the use of weed.

Elton said, “I maintain that it’s addictive. It leads to other drugs. And when you’re stoned — and I’ve been stoned — you don’t think normally. Legalising marijuana in America and Canada is one of the greatest mistakes of all time.”

He explained that his thoughts on legal marijuana stem from his experiences with other drugs.

Elton admitted that it’s been a struggle to keep away from drug addiction. Since stepping away, he has helped others to overcome the same. According to the magazine, he is Eminem’s sponsor, orchestrated Robbie Williams’ first stint in rehab and tried to help George Michael (without success).

He told the magazine, “It’s tough to tell someone that they’re being an asshole, and it’s tough to hear. Eventually I made the choice to admit that I’m being an as***le.”

In his Time profile, it's mentioned that Elton John was introduced to cocaine by his ex-lover and then-manager, John Reid. At first, he found it was freeing for him and helped him overcome his crippling shyness, but eventually, it took over.

The singer said, “You make terrible decisions on drugs. I wanted love so badly, I’d just take hostages. I’d see someone I liked and spend three or four months together, and then they would resent me because they had nothing in their life apart from me. It really upsets me, thinking back on how many people I probably hurt.”

Looking back on his life, Elton John cited three things that helped him decide to get sober: Watford FC, a local soccer club near where he grew up; Alcoholics Anonymous; and a teenager named Ryan White, who died in 1990, after contracting HIV from a tainted blood transfusion at the start of the AIDS crisis.