Chris Hemsworth to step back from acting due to Alzheimer’s risk? Here's what a new report says

It appears Chris Hemsworth has become the latest big Hollywood name to pull back from acting due to a medical condition. Hemsworth, who announced in November last year that he has a high risk of Alzheimer’s later in his life, has been quite busy of late, work-wise. After appearing in the fourth instalment in Marvel Studios' Thor franchise, he was featured in the docu-series called Limitless with Chris Hemsworth. And this year, he will reprise the role of special forces operative-turned-mercenary Tyler Rake in the sequel to Extraction, due for release in June. But after that, he will take limited roles in movies due to the risk of Alzheimer’s.

A source close to Hemsworth told Page Six, "He doesn’t plan to take on many roles because of [learning about his high risk for] Alzheimer’s."

It is notable that he has not actually been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, which is a progressive and irreversible brain disorder that affects memory, thinking, and behaviour, but is said to be at high risk.

Chris Hemsworth, and a glittering career

If Chris Hemsworth does retire, it will be a considerable loss to the world. He first rose to fame when he briefly appeared in the 2009's Star Trek movie. But he really became a household name when he began appearing as Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe moves. He has played the role of Thor in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder. His performance in these films has been highly praised.

Aside from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth has also appeared in other movies. He starred in the 2013 sports drama Rush playing the Formula One racer James Hunt. He also played the Huntsman in the Snow White and the Huntsman films in 2012 and 2016. And of course, he leads the action-thriller franchise Extraction for Netflix. His future projects include Furiosa, a Mad Max prequel movie directed by George Miller.

