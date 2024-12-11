New Delhi

Brokeback Mountain filmmaker Ang Lee is up for a big award at the DGA Awards (Directors Guild of America’s Awards). The ace filmmaker will be bestowed with the DGA’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his incredible contributions to the world of films.

The announcement was made recently as the guild revealed that Lee will be felicitated with the Lifetime Award at the 77th DGA Awards which are scheduled for February 8. The DGA’s Lifetime Award is the highest that the build bestows on filmmakers. Ang Lee will be the 37th recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by the guild. The last director to receive it was Spike Lee in 2022.

In a statement, Lesli Linka Glatter, DGA president said “Ang Lee is truly a master filmmaker. For over 30 years, he has directed a dynamic body of work that boldly cuts across genres – from period drama to comedy, adventure to western, superhero to martial arts – always fearlessly taking on new challenges, never repeating himself, and consistently achieving cinematic excellence.”

“I am honoured to be recognised in such an incredible way by my beloved guild. To be given the DGA Lifetime Achievement Award is a momentous achievement for me personally, and an opportunity to reflect on what my work has meant to this amazing community of my fellow filmmakers.”

Ang Lee’s works

Ang Lee, 70, is best known for highly acclaimed films like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Brokeback Mountain. Both the films are considered ahead of their time and involved telling the stories of difficult topics.

In addition to these, Lee's films also include 1995's Sense and Sensibility, 1997's The Ice Storm, 2003's Hulk and 2012's Life of Pi.

Ang Lee is a two-time Oscar winner in the Best Director category – Brokeback Mountain and Life of Pi. His last film was 2019's Gemini Man, a Will Smith-starring action film shot at 120 frames per second.

