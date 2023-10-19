Ahead of Martin Scorsese's film, Killers of the....... becomes a bestseller yet again

As Martin Scorsese gears up for the release of his next film, Killers of the Flower Moon, the book on which it has been adapted from, David Grann’s bestseller is again at the top of the bestseller list. Meanwhile, Killers of the Flower Moon is getting ready for its theatrical release after it saw its global premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in May.

The book of the same name was released in 2017 and is non-fiction. It is based on what happened in the 1920s in Oklahoma when a series of murders took place in the Native American Osage Nation which led to an investigation into the string of brutal crimes by the FBI. The undercover investigative team — including a young J. Edgar Hoover and a Native American agent who infiltrated the region exposed the whole controversy.

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon to release in theatres this October

Martin Scorsese’s film stars Leonardo DiCaprio in a leading role. The film premiered at Cannes to an impressive nine-minute standing ovation at the Croisette. The supporting cast includes Brendan Fraser and John Lithgow. The director also has a cameo role in the film. Lily Gladstone plays an Osage woman named Mollie Murkhart, whose sisters and other family members are killed one by one.

As for Killers of the Flower Moon, the film will first have a theatrical release and will subsequently make its way to the digital space – Apple’s streaming service at an unspecified date.

