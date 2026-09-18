/Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith's cause of death revealed as medical examiner releases new details

Grammy-nominated music producer Tay Keith’s untimely death at 29 left the music world mourning. Months after he was found dead at his Nashville apartment, the Nashville Medical Examiner’s findings have now revealed the cause of his death, which was ruled an accidental drug overdose.

What is the main cause of death of Tay Keith?

The hip-hop music producer Tay Keith has suffered an overdose, as per reports of Rolling Stone and TMZ. The reports stated that Keith had ketamine, the chemical compound mitragynine, which is found in the herbal extract kratom — nicotine — and ethanol in his body. He also had a mild case of coronary artery disease. The overdose was accidental, a source at the medical examiner's office told the same source.

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Moreover, the Nashville Medical Examiner's Office reported combined mitragynine, 7-

hydroxymitragynine, mitragynine pseudoindoxyl, ketamine, nicotine, and ethanol toxicity. Tay Keith was found dead at the age of 29 in his Nashville apartment on June 18, 2026, during a police welfare check.

All about Tay Keith

Born in 1996, Tay Keith was an American Grammy-nominated record producer who shaped the sound of modern hi-hop. He began making beats as a teenager and started collaborating with Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB at age 14.

He has produced major Billboard hits, including Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode", Drake's "Nonstop" and "Jimmy Cooks", and BlocBoy JB's "Look Alive". Tay Keith had even founded a company to bridge the gap between hip-hop and country music writers through the cross-genre camps.