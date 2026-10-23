/Carrie season 2: Mike Flanagan's Stephen King adaptation renewed by Amazon Prime Video

Stephen King’s Carrie has more of its story to tell, and streaming platform Amazon Prime Video is bringing it back for another season. The horror series, led by showrunner Mike Flanagan, has been renewed for season 2 just over two weeks after its debut on October 7. Starring Summer H. Howell as Carrie White and Samantha Sloyan as her mother, Margaret, the series reworks King’s familiar tale for an era shaped by online bullying and social media scrutiny.

Carrie renewed for season 2

The announcement came on October 22, following what the streaming platform described as a strong opening for the series. According to Prime Video, Carrie reached the No. 1 position on the service in more than 105 countries after its debut.

The renewal signals that the story will extend beyond the familiar prom-night events associated with King’s original novel. The creative team has indicated that the next chapter will explore further developments in Carrie’s life, with fresh revelations and evolving character relationships planned for the new season.

Although Prime Video has not disclosed specific plot details, the announcement suggests that the series will continue building on the characters and conflicts introduced in season 1. No premiere date or confirmed season 2 cast list has been announced so far.

About Carrie

All eight episodes of the first season are currently available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories. The series marks the first television adaptation of King’s novel, bringing the story to a longer format than its previous film versions.

The ensemble’s series regulars include Samantha Sloyan (The Pitt) as Margaret White, Siena Agudong (Resident Evil) as Sue Snell, Alison Thornton (Fire Country) as Chris Hargensen, Joel Oulette (My Life with the Walter Boys) as Tommy Ross, Josie Totah (The Buccaneers) as Tina, Arthur Conti (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) as Billy, Thalia Dudek (The Running Man) as Emaline, Amber Midthunder (Prey) as Miss Desjardin, and Matthew Lillard (Man of Tomorrow) as Principal Grayle.

Stephen King’s debut novel Carrie was published in 1974, launching a career in which his books have sold more than 350 million copies worldwide. The novel spent 14 weeks on The New York Times Best Seller list and has been translated into more than 35 languages. Brian De Palma’s 1976 film adaptation, an Academy Award–nominated feature, cemented the story’s cultural impact; this year (November 3, 2026) marks the film’s 50th anniversary.

Review of Carrie

As per WION's Snigdha Sweta Behera, Mike Flanagan's Carrie is not a perfect adaptation, but it is an ambitious and largely successful attempt to give Stephen King's classic a new identity. Its biggest achievement is treating Carrie as a character rather than simply a horror icon, with Summer H Howell delivering a compelling performance at the centre of the story.