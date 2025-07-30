French band Lulu Van Trapp’s singer sexually assaulted during concert, performed topless: 'Get the hell out of the show!'



The stage that was meant for the regular performance turned out to be the one that the whole world is currently talking about. French Singer Rebecca of the French band Lulu Van Trapp recently shocked the audience with her bold move against the sexual assault that she faced during the concert. The incident that happened on July 26 saw the lead vocalist performing topless in front of the jam-packed venue. What made everyone hail the vocalist was her courageous move to call out the incident.



The act that stunned the crowd and the internet happened at the Le Cri de la Goutte festival on July 26. Rebecca's act has not only sent shock waves but also highlights how the heinous act should be highlighted with the same promptness.



Rebecca of Lulu Van Trapp performs topless.



Rebecca has made a powerful statement right in the middle of the performance. The incident happened when the band was giving an electrifying performance, and the entire crowd was submerged in the music. While performing, Rebecca stepped off the stage and went into the crowd to sing with the fans. While the moment was supposed to bring more energy to the show. Instead, turned out to be a shock for the singer when she was assaulted right in the middle of the crowd.

As per the reports, two men assaulted the singer, with one grabbing her arms while another groped her. Quick to call out the mischievous people for their horrifying act, Rebecca returned to the stage as she asked them to leave the venue immediately. “Get the hell out of the show!” she shouted. Instead of pausing or stopping the show, Rebecca had other plans to address the situation. Making a statement, the singer removed her top and continued to perform, topless.



“Until it becomes normal,” she said, as per BRUT. “Until your brains stop sexualising it.”



"I go back on stage in a state of shock, announcing that the guy better get out of the show. Be quiet. I am faced with a choice. Either I stop the concert and everyone loses (especially me), or I continue. Either I transform my aggression into his shame, into our strength. Either we change the discourse,'' Rebecca Baby said on Instagram, via Huffingtonpost.



The festival organisers also supported the singer's action and called the assault “unacceptable.”



Rebecca’s unmissable moment was quick to become the chat of the internet with netizens hailing the singer.

