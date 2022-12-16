First motion poster of Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer 'Kuttey' is out

Here is the first look at Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut, 'Kuttey.' The film, which features a gamut of stars, is co-produced by ace filmmakers Vishal Bharadwaj and Luv Ranjan, among others.



On Friday, the first motion poster of the quirky film was released, featuring the ensemble cast of Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Radhika Madan, among others.



The poster shows Arjun and Tabu as police officers. It seems like Naseeruddin Shah is a fierce gangster. Konkona's face is all covered in blood. Meanwhile, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj are hiding from someone.



In the last, Kumud Mishra's fierce look was unveiled.



Take a look at the post here: