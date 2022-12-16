First motion poster of Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer 'Kuttey' is out
Touted as a dark comedy, 'Kuttey' will be released in cinemas on January 13, 2023.
Here is the first look at Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut, 'Kuttey.' The film, which features a gamut of stars, is co-produced by ace filmmakers Vishal Bharadwaj and Luv Ranjan, among others.
On Friday, the first motion poster of the quirky film was released, featuring the ensemble cast of Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Radhika Madan, among others.
The poster shows Arjun and Tabu as police officers. It seems like Naseeruddin Shah is a fierce gangster. Konkona's face is all covered in blood. Meanwhile, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj are hiding from someone.
In the last, Kumud Mishra's fierce look was unveiled.
Take a look at the post here:
Looking at the first motion poster, it seems like the film will be a quirky action drama with lots of killing and shooting. Meanwhile, more information about the film's plot is still not available. The film is the debut project of Vishal Bharadwaj's son Aasmaan.
