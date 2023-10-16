Dynamic pairings in Malayalam cinema that we absolutely adore

When asked about dynamic duos in Malayalam cinema, the first pairing that immediately comes to mind is that of Prem Nazir-Adoor Bhasi. Following closely are the much-loved pairs of Mohanlal-Jagathy, Dileep-Harisree Ashokan, and Jayaram-Kalabhavan Mani, among others, known for their exceptional comedic timing and ability to generate uproarious laughter. Even among the new generation of actors, there are noteworthy combinations that Malayalee fans now eagerly wait to watch on the big screen.



Dulquer Salmaan - Sunny Wayne



Known as Lalu and Kurudi - the monikers correspond to the roles portrayed by both actors in their debut film, Second Show (2012), Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Wayne are considered as one of the lucky pairs in Malayalam cinema. Their onscreen chemistry was further solidified in Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi (2013). Dulquer also made a cameo appearance in Sunny's Annmariya Kalippilaanu (2016). The blockbuster success of Dulquer's Kuruppu (2021), in which Sunny played a significant role, cements their status as a highly successful and fortunate pairing in Malayalam cinema, boasting a flawless track record.

Nivin Pauly- Aju Varghese

They are not only friends on screen but also off-screen. Debuting together in Vineeth Sreenivasan's first film, Malarvaadi Arts Club, Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese form a notable duo in Malayalam cinema, delighting movie enthusiasts with their comedic chemistry. Their significant contributions include Thattathin Marayathu (2011), Ohm Shanthi Osana (2013), Oru Vadakkan Selfie (2014), Jacobinte Swargarajyam (2015), Hey Jude (2017), Love Action Drama (2019) and Saturday Night (2022). There's even a humorous saying in the film industry that Aju Varghese is Nivin's complimentary co-star in Vineeth Sreenivasan's films.

Asif Ali - Sunny Wayne

In Yoodlee Films' latest production, Kasargold(2023), Asif Ali and Sunny Wayne reunite on the big screen, building on their initial partnership in Mosayile Kuthira Meenukal back in 2014. The picturesque backdrop of the Lakshadweep Islands served as the setting for their first collaboration, where Asif's character, Alex, and Sunny's character, Akbar, left a lasting impression with their distinctive attitudes and mannerisms. Notably, their collaborations consistently feature characters at opposite ends of the emotional spectrum, with one typically bringing joviality to the screen while the other assumes a more serious role.

Fahadh Faasil - Soubin Shahir