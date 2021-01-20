Chrissy Teigen calls Trump 'psychopath': History will not be kind to you

As the US gets a new leader with Joe Biden taking over as the President of the United States of America, model and TV celebrity Chrissy Teigen seems the happiest.

Known publicly for her ugly war of words with the outgoing president Donald Trump, Chrissy is very happy at Joe Biden taking over. Taking to Instagram to slam Donald Trump, she wrote, "With two impeachments, the creation of 3 million LESS jobs, 403,000 dead, a record low approval rating and god knows how many crimes, we can officially say Donald J. Trump is the greatest at being the f---ing worst.” Read live updates from the ceremony here.

Continuing in her effortless sarcastic style of commentary, she further said, “Maybe it wasn’t such a good idea to have the guy with barely enough well done steak with ketchup fueled brainpower to power a lightbulb who doesn’t even know how to close an umbrella run the country.”

"History will not be kind to you, you absolute psychopath," she added.

Chrissy Teigen's post had a picture of herself in front of the Washington Monument. Chrissy is with husband John Legend attending the inauguration. Her singer husband is set to perform at Joe Biden's inaugural TV special.