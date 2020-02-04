Samantha Akkineni, Shruthi Haasan pose as Raja Ravi Verma's women in a calendar shoot

Southern actresses like Samantha Akkineni, Shruti Haasan and Ramya Krishnan have recreated some of artist Raja Ravi Verma's iconic paintings for a good cause. Wearing the same kind of jewellery and clothes and striking the same poses- the actresses have brought the famous painting to life. The proceedings from calendar sale will be given to an NGO which works for women empowerment.

The photos were shot by photographer G Venket Ram, and the recreations are so accurate that it's hardtop differentiate between the photographs and the original paintings that belong to 19th century.



Samantha shared her picture, recreating Varma's painting of a woman holding a fruit. "Always the best working with you @venketramg... recreating Ravi Varma's work for NAAM. So glad I could be a part of this meaningful project .. Thankyou," she wrote in the caption.

'Bahubali' actress Ramya Krishnan recreated Varma's painting of Damayanti, dressed in a red sari, standing next to a swan who told her about King Nala's love for her.

"Recreating Ravi Varma's work for NAAM ...feeling blessed thank you @suhasinihasan for this wonderful opportunity and @venketramg your the best.....glad to have been a part of this project," she wrote.



Shruti Haasan also shared her images from the shoot and wrote, "Such an incredible experience shooting for this and such an honour to be associated with this cause !! Thankyou @suhasinihasan Akka for making me a part of something so memorable."

Other actresses who have featured in the calendar include Khushbu Sundar, Priyadarshini Govind, Lakshmi Manchu among others.