Britney Spears' ex-husband denies she's 'on meth': This is repulsive journalism

Don’t come after Britney Spears, is what her ex-husband said in not so many words as reports surfaced that the pop star keeps herself occupied with overuse of drugs and is in a low phase of her life. Reportedly, a journalist alleged to the Sun and Daily Mail that she had a chat with Britney’s ex-husband, Jevin Federline about Britney using drugs. She said that Kevin told her, “‘I fear she’s on meth — I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys’.” What Kevin Federline has to say about Britney Spears' drug use Denying he had any such conversation with a reporter, Kevin said, “It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heartache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun,”

He added, “We did allow Daphne & Bill into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here. It is very distressing that she continues to harass our family when we have repeatedly asked her to leave us alone.”

Kevin Federline co-parents sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, with Britney Spears.

He further said, “The lies and attempts to exploit minors as clickbait is another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism is today.” This is what Britney Spears has to say about these alleged drug claims Meanwhile, Britney Spears has also responded to the allegations. On Instagram, she posted, “The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad. This may not even be [my sons] saying such things because it doesn’t make any sense to me for them to be saying that. … It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for [Preston and Jayden] and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me, it breaks my heart. It’s sad because everyone sits back as if that’s OK to make up lies to that extent.”

Kevin and Britney were married from 2004 to 2006. They continue to co-parent their sons but she finds herself now at odds with her boys.

